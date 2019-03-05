Inslee tops $1M in donations for 2020 presidential campaign

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he has raised more than $1 million since launching his Democratic presidential campaign Friday.

That’s a notable haul for a governor who starts his campaign less widely known than many of his competitors in a field dominated by senators.

Inslee disclosed his mark Monday on MSNBC. He’d already announced that he has contributions from all 50 states.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised more than $1 million in her campaign’s first 48 hours. California Sen. Kamala Harris topped $1.5 million in her first 24 hours. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dwarfed the field with a nearly $6 million haul on his first day.

Inslee is hinging his bid on an ambitious pledge to make combating climate change his top policy priority.

