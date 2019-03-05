SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Inslee tops $1M in donations for 2020 presidential campaign

In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee takes part in an AP interview, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. On March 1, 2019, Inslee announced that he will seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination with a call for making the fight against climate change the "first, foremost and paramount duty" of the United States. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 7:49pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he has raised more than $1 million since launching his Democratic presidential campaign Friday.

That’s a notable haul for a governor who starts his campaign less widely known than many of his competitors in a field dominated by senators.

Inslee disclosed his mark Monday on MSNBC. He’d already announced that he has contributions from all 50 states.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar raised more than $1 million in her campaign’s first 48 hours. California Sen. Kamala Harris topped $1.5 million in her first 24 hours. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dwarfed the field with a nearly $6 million haul on his first day.

Inslee is hinging his bid on an ambitious pledge to make combating climate change his top policy priority.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Inslee tops $1M in donations for 2020 presidential campaign
Activists campaign for treaty to end violence against women
Immigration documentary’s protagonist faces deportation
Amid Mardi Gras joy, tears for bicyclists killed in traffic
Long ball propels No. 2 Virginia over Syracuse 79-53
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×