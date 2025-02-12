Share
News
A police officer stands near where anti-Israel graffiti is painted on a wall in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 11.
A police officer stands near where anti-Israel graffiti is painted on a wall in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 11. (Mick Tsikas - AAP Image / AP)

Investigation Underway After Nurse Claims to Have Killed Israeli Patients

 By The Associated Press  February 12, 2025 at 7:30am
Share

An Australian hospital is examining patient records after a nurse claimed online to have killed Israelis, officials said Wednesday, stressing that no evidence of harm to patients was uncovered.

The claim appears to have been the latest in a surge anti-Semitic attacks and rhetoric that have roiled Australia as homes, offices and businesses have been vandalized and a school and two synagogues were torched in just over a year with crimes targeting Jews.

A police strike force, established to focus on the anti-Semitic crimes in Sydney since the Israel-Hamas war began in 2023, was investigating potential offenses stemming from the online video, including breaches of hate speech law, New South Wales state Health Minister Ryan Park said.

Hate crime officials in Sydney and Melbourne — the nation’s largest cities where 85 percent of Australia’s Jewish population lives — are separately investigating the discovery of a trailer containing explosives, a list of potential Jewish targets and arson attacks on two synagogues.

Two nurses who took part in an online discussion with Israeli influencer Max Veifer during a night shift on Tuesday at Sydney’s Bankstown Hospital were suspended on Wednesday, and Park said they would never work for the state health department again.

“They are vile, disgusting, and deranged individuals,” Park told reporters.

Jewish leader Alex Ryvchin, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, asserted that there has been increasing extremism among Australia’s medical professionals toward Sydney’s Jewish community.

“For months, I’ve been hearing from medical practitioners in the community who have been warning about extreme content posted by other doctors and nurses online,” Ryvchin told Network 10 television, adding this was not the work of “isolated individuals.”

“This is merely the tip of the iceberg,” Ryvchina added.

Authorities responded within hours after the video of the nurses, a man and woman who have not been named, was posted online. Attempts to directly contact the nurses were unsuccessful, and Veifer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In the video, the two nurses purported to be doctors, according to department secretary Susan Pearce. There was no immediate information from their supervisors.

In the video, the female nurse said she wouldn’t treat an Israeli patient but kill them while the male nurse used expletives and a throat-slitting gesture.

Park, the regional health minister, said an investigation into Bankstown Hospital has found no evidence of Jewish patients being hurt.

“To the Jewish community today, I say not only am I sorry, but I can assure you this: The care that you get in our hospitals will continue to be first class,” Park said, adding that the hospital’s past record would also be looked into.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Investigation Underway After Nurse Claims to Have Killed Israeli Patients
Doctor Arrested and Charged After His Patients Kept Dropping Dead
European Union Threatens Trump Over Tariffs: 'Will Not Go Unanswered'
First D.C. Plane Crash Victims Identified: World Champion Russian Skaters and Elite US Athletes On Board
All Flights Halted at Ronald Reagan National Airport After Passenger Jet Disaster
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation