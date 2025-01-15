Share
News
David Spade, seen in a 2022 photo, offered a reward for the capture and conviction of Los Angeles-area arsonists.
David Spade, seen in a 2022 photo, offered a reward for the capture and conviction of Los Angeles-area arsonists. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

'SNL' Legend Declares Open Season on LA Arsonists, Offers Huge Bounties for Captures, Arrests

 By Randy DeSoto  January 15, 2025 at 3:13pm
Share

“Saturday Night Live” alum David Spade is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps catch arsonists in the Los Angeles area.

The offer came as the wildfires that started last week have resulted in 25 deaths and over 12,000 homes, businesses, and other structures being destroyed, according to ABC News.

In a video posted on Instagram Story Saturday, Spade said, “I’m out in California and people are saying there’s guys lighting fires out there, [to] make this s**t worse. They just caught somebody, we’re pretty sure was lighting fires — walking along with a blowtorch — and they let him go.”

The “Joe Dirt” star continued making the offer: “So, if you can find someone lighting a fire, and you catch somebody, and you get the cops to bust them and throw them in jail, I’ll give you $5,000 bucks. So keep your eyes peeled and do what you can out there.”

“Don’t fake it though,” Spade said. “No staging.”

Newsweek reported that one fan responded to the video, “Wow a celebrity not complaining about himself and trying to help. Using his money. I respect that immensely 👏.” Another said in the comments, “Joe Dirt for Governor!!!”

Should other celebrities pitch in to increase the bounty?

Spade’s reference to a man being arrested with a blowtorch was regarding a citizen’s arrest made last week of Juan Sierra — a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico — who witnesses say they saw trying to light a fire using a blowtorch.

Authorities ended up booking Sierra on a probation violation, but the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said he is a “person of interest” in the Kenneth Fire, which has since been contained.

Deadline reported that “Chicago Fire” actor Brian J. White, who has also played a police officer multiple times during his career, was among the citizens involved in the arrest in the Woodland Hills area north of Los Angeles.

Related:
Would-Be Arsonist Runs Into the Wrong Celeb, Ends Up in Cuffs Moments Later

White recounted that Sierra “became more aggressive, so we said, we’re making a citizen’s arrest.”

“Two of our neighbors work on cars in the garages; they had zip ties in one garage and little bit of rope in another garage. So we took him down, detained him, and waited for the police. Sixteen cruisers showed up within about seven minutes of us calling, and the rest is on the news,” the actor said.

Additionally, the Azusa Police Department arrested Jose Carranza-Escobar, a homeless man, Friday night after witnesses said he had ignited a blaze in a town park.

Celebrity podcaster and neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shared a video on X that purportedly showed a group starting a fire in Santa Monica.

“People are lighting fires in otherwise non-burning areas of LA,” Huberman wrote. “We don’t need more flames out here. Some of those guys lit that fire … the tree has caught fire, and the palms are catching fire.”

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that investigations are ongoing into the causes of the fires.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'SNL' Legend Declares Open Season on LA Arsonists, Offers Huge Bounties for Captures, Arrests
Watch: Pam Bondi Turns the Tables on Dem Senator Who Pressed Her About Weaponization of DOJ
The Strategic Importance of Trump's Move to Acquire Greenland
Watch: Pete Hegseth Repeatedly Interrupted by Protesters During Confirmation Hearing
Hearing Room Erupts in Laughter as Pete Hegseth Turns Elizabeth Warren's 'Gotcha' Question Around on Her
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation