Dem Policy Harms Jews Again as Anti-Semitic Shooter Said to Be an Illegal Biden/Harris' DHS Allowed In

The gunman who randomly opened fire on a Jewish man in Chicago, Illinois, last week was an illegal immigrant who had been released into the U.S. last year, the New York Post reported.

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, 22, entered the U.S. illegally in March 2023 — a migrant from Mauritania in West Africa.

Upon capture by the Department of Homeland Security, Abdallahi didn’t appear to have a criminal or terrorist history, so he was released and sent away with a future court date, sources told the Post.

Fast forward one year.

Abdallahi, 22, opened fire on a 39-year-old Jewish man walking to the synagogue the morning of Oct. 26.

He didn’t say a word before firing, CWB Chicago reported.

Police said Abdallahi left and returned 20 minutes later, firing on officers while reportedly yelling “Allahu Akbar,” which means “God is the greatest,” in Arabic.

Cops put him down quickly, and Abdallahi was charged with six counts of attempted murder and eight other felonies.

Have Democrats betrayed the Jewish people? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The charges did not include any hate crimes.

To be determined a hate crime, police would need to confirm the motive, something they couldn’t immediately do because of the alleged shooter’s incapacitating injuries, CWB Chicago reported.

WARNING: The following videos contain images that some may find disturbing.

In another video shared with The Daily Wire by a neighbor, the gunman who shot an Orthodox Jew and shouted Allahu Akbar in Chicago is seen being shot by a police officer. pic.twitter.com/0yUXyp5bDq — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) October 28, 2024

A Jewish man in Chicago was shot yesterday, on Shabbat, walking home from synagogue by a man yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’. Democrats have opened the door and let terrorists in. This is only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/hntJymitQ4 — Jewish Lumber King 🇺🇲🌳🇮🇱 (@EzraDrissman) October 28, 2024

As for the Jewish victim, he survived with a shoulder injury and was released from the hospital that same day.

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement on the incident, but it didn’t sit well with Chicago’s Jewish community.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his loved ones from this weekend’s shooting incident that took place in Rogers Park,” Johnson said in a statement on social media platform X.

“All Chicagoans deserve to feel safe and protected across the city. There is more work to be done, and we are committed to diligently improving community safety in every neighborhood,” he said.

Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his loved ones from this weekend’s shooting incident that took place in Rogers Park. All Chicagoans deserve to feel safe and protected across the city. There is more work to be done, and we are committed to diligently… pic.twitter.com/5N9CDL1Nxr — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) October 29, 2024

Chicago’s Jewish Community Relations Council was quick to criticize Johnson.

You failed to identify that the victim was a Jewish man, in a densely populated Jewish neighborhood, going to synagogue for Shabbat morning prayers. What will it take for you to acknowledge the Jewish community? https://t.co/CMQ2BQXALF — ChicagoJCRC (@ChicagoJCRC) October 29, 2024

“You failed to identify that the victim was a Jewish man, in a densely populated Jewish neighborhood, going to synagogue for Shabbat morning prayers,” the group posted on X.

“What will it take for you to acknowledge the Jewish community?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.