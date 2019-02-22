SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Investigators inspect scene of deadly Bangladesh fire

A crowd gathers at the site of a fire accident in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. A devastating fire raced through at least five buildings in an old part of Bangladesh's capital and killed scores of people. (AP Photo/Rehman Asad)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 9:50pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 10:40pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A senior police official said Friday that authorities were seeking up to a dozen suspects in connection with a fire in the oldest part of Bangladesh’s capital that killed at least 67 people.

“We are investigating to find those responsible. We have not mentioned any names in the case. Upon investigation we will be able to disclose everything,” Ibrahim Khan, a deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police told reporters at the scene.

The case filed Thursday night by police included 10-12 suspects.

Workers were removing charred vehicles, twisted bits of metal and other debris from the scene Friday as investigators inspected the burned buildings in the Chawkbazar district to determine what caused Wednesday’s late-night blaze.

The team of civil engineers, members of Dhaka’s fire department and government agency officials also were expected to suggest ways to prevent another, similar tragedy.

TRENDING: Adam Schiff Claims ‘Evidence’ of Russia Collusion: ‘In Plain Sight’

Authorities say that the fire appeared to have spread quickly because of chemicals and plastics in the affected buildings.

The area that was incinerated is crammed with homes, shops and warehouses along narrow alleys. It dates to the Mughal era 400 years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Australia says coal holdups at China ports are not a ban
Curry scores 36 as Warriors hold off Kings 125-123
LeBron rallies Lakers to 111-106 victory over Rockets
Chicago’s vast camera network helped solve Smollett case
Mueller report looming, new attorney general in hot seat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×