Iran Vows Revenge Against Americans for 'Martyrdom' of Qassem Soleimani

In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, Iranian Gen. Hossein Salami speaks at a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran. The chief of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has threatened to go after everyone who had a role in a top general’s January killing during a US drone strike in Iraq. US President Donald Trump warned this week that Washington would respond harshly to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.Ebrahim Noroozi / AP, FileIn this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, Iranian Gen. Hossein Salami speaks at a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran. The chief of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has threatened to go after everyone who had a role in a top general’s January killing during a US drone strike in Iraq. US President Donald Trump warned this week that Washington would respond harshly to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. (Ebrahim Noroozi / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published September 19, 2020 at 2:41am
The chief of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Saturday to go after everyone who had a role in a top general’s January killing during a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

The guard’s website quoted Gen. Hossein Salami as saying, “Mr. Trump! Our revenge for martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious and real.”

U.S. President Donald Trump warned this week that Washington would respond harshly to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, tweeting that “any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!”

The president’s warning came in response to a report that Iran was plotting to assassinate the U.S. ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing at Baghdad’s airport at the beginning of the year.

Salami rejected the report of an Iranian plot to assassinate Ambassador Lana Marks, but made clear that Iran intends to avenge the general’s death.

“Do you think we hit a female ambassador in return to our martyred brother?’ the general said.

“We will hit those who had direct and indirect roles. You should know that everybody who had role in the event will be hit, and this is a serious message. We do prove everything in practice.”

In January, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq in response to the fatal drone strike.

Trump has stepped up economic pressure on Iran with sanctions since he pulled the United States out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

Tehran has continued to expand its stockpile of enriched uranium while insisting it does not want to develop a nuclear weapon.

