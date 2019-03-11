SECTIONS
Israeli AG to release Netanyahu evidence after elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (Gali Tibbon/Pool Photo via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 11:01am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general says he will only release material from the corruption investigations into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the country’s April 9 election.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement Monday that Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit agreed to delay handing Netanyahu’s attorneys evidence in the corruption cases until after the elections out of concern over media leaks.

Mandelblit recommended criminal charges against Netanyahu in three corruption cases last month, shaking up re-election prospects for the long-serving Israeli leader.

Charges can only be filed after a hearing. The Justice Ministry said that would take place by July 10.

The charges include allegations that he accepted gifts from billionaire friends, and promoted beneficial regulations for a telecom magnate in exchange for positive coverage on a news site. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

