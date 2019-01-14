Israeli art exhibit sparks outcry from Christian community

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — An art exhibit in Israel featuring a crucified Ronald McDonald has sparked protests by the country’s Arab Christian minority.

Hundreds of Christians calling for the sculpture’s removal protested at the museum in the northern city of Haifa last week. Israeli police say demonstrators hurled a firebomb at the museum and threw stones that wounded three police officers.

Church representatives brought their complaints to the district court Monday, demanding a suspension order for the exhibit’s most offensive items, including Barbie doll renditions of Jesus and the Virgin Mary.

Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev, who has pushed for legislation mandating “loyalty” in art, has also called for the removal of the offending artwork.

The museum has refused to bow to pressure, saying that doing so would infringe on freedom of expression.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.