SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Israeli spacecraft snaps ultimate selfie on way to moon

This March 3, 2019 photo made available by SpaceIL and Israel Aerospace Industries on March 5 shows the Beresheet spacecraft with the Earth in the background. The spacecraft is shooting for a moon landing April 11. It rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Feb. 21 and has been circling Earth in ever bigger loops. (SpaceIL, Israel Aerospace Industries via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 12:16pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An Israeli spacecraft has taken the ultimate selfie on its roundabout journey to the moon.

Organizers for the privately funded mission released the photo Tuesday, 1 ½ weeks after its launch. It shows the spacecraft Beresheet, Hebrew for Genesis, orbiting some 23,300 miles (37,600 kilometers) away, with the entire Earth as the stunning Apollo-style backdrop. Australia easily stands out. A plaque reads: “Small Country, Big Dreams” and “The people of Israel live.”

The spacecraft is shooting for a moon landing April 11. It rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Feb. 21 and has been circling Earth in ever bigger loops.

Despite some early problems, Beresheet should be close enough to enter lunar orbit in early April. A touchdown would make Israel the fourth country to pull off a moon landing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: New facility to be built in El Paso for migrants
Israeli spacecraft snaps ultimate selfie on way to moon
Passengers injured on cruise ship battered by winds
AP Source: 21st horse sustains fatal injury at Santa Anita
Aide: US hasn’t used phone data collection program in months
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×