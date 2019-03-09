SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Italian envoy confirms deaths of 2 climbers in Pakistan

FILE - In this undated file photo, the snow-capped mountain of Nanga Parbat is seen in northern Pakistan. Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo tweeted Saturday, March 9, 2019, with grief that search for Italian Daniele Nardi and Briton Tom Ballard is over as search and rescue team headed by Alex Txikon has confirmed the silhouettes spotted at about 5900 meters are those of the two climbers who went missing at Nanga Parbat nick named “Killer Mountain. (AP Photo/Musaf Zaman Kazmi, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 7:19am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 7:22am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Italy’s ambassador to Pakistan has confirmed the deaths of two missing European mountain climbers on Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth-tallest mountain.

Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo tweeted Saturday that the search for Italian Daniele Nardi and Briton Tom Ballard ended after a team confirmed that silhouettes spotted at a height of about 5,900 meters (6,455 yards) were those of the two climbers.

Pakistani army helicopters with four rescuers had searched the mountain for days.

Nardi, 42, from near Rome, had attempted to scale Nanga Parbat in winter several times. Ballard, 30, was the son of British climber Alison Hargreaves, the first woman to scale Mount Everest alone. She died at age 33 descending the summit of K2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







As budget deficit balloons, few in Washington seem to care
Italian envoy confirms deaths of 2 climbers in Pakistan
Serena Williams, Halep win; Stephens ousted at Indian Wells
AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims an exoneration he wasn’t given
How Facebook stands to profit from its ‘privacy’ push
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×