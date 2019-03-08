SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Italy government fraying over high-speed rail dispute

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 8:15am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 8:28am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROME (AP) — Italy’s coalition government is fraying over the stalled high-speed rail line to France.

While the League insists it go ahead, the 5-Star Movement is refusing to fund the next phase until the whole deal is renegotiated.

Five-Star leader Luigi Di Maio warned Friday it would be ridiculous for the government to fall over the dispute, as he rebuked fellow deputy premier and League leader Matteo Salvini.

The two ruling parties have been at odds over the project, which envisages a 35.7-mile (57.5-kilometer) tunnel link between Turin and Lille. It’s part of an EU project to connect southern Spain with eastern Europe.

The League backs the project as an infrastructure improvement sought by its northern entrepreneurial base; the 5-Stars are ideologically opposed and say the money could be better spent elsewhere.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Computer to call balls and strikes in minor league
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
Woman sentenced in UK court for female genital mutilation
Officials: Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson has resigned
House approves sweeping ethics, election overhaul package
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×