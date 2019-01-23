Jackson Lee steps down as Judiciary subcommittee chairwoman

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas is stepping down from her position as leader of one of the House Judiciary Committee’s key subcommittees.

The move comes after a lawsuit from a former employee who complained that her sexual assault complaint had been mishandled.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York says Jackson Lee’s decision to step aside as chairwoman of the House Judiciary Crime Subcommittee was voluntary and “does not suggest any culpability.”

Jackson Lee is also chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, the fundraising arm of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Calls to Jackson Lee’s office and to the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation weren’t immediately returned Wednesday.

In a statement last week, Jackson Lee’s office denied allegations that it retaliated against the woman who filed the lawsuit.

