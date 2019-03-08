SECTIONS
Jags clear $30M in space by cutting Jackson, Gipson, 3 more

FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson stretches before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Jaguars have released defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, offensive lineman Jermey Parnell, running back Carlos Hyde and long-snapper Carson Tinker, creating $30 million in salary cap space for 2019, the team announced Friday, March 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 11:11am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 11:16am
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson, offensive lineman Jermey Parnell, running back Carlos Hyde and long-snapper Carson Tinker, creating $30 million in salary cap space for 2019.

The team made the cuts five days before the start of free agency.

The Jaguars are expected to use the much-needed cap room to sign a quarterback in free agency, presumably Nick Foles.

Philadelphia opted not to use the franchise tag on Foles, allowing him to hit the open market next week. He could get a deal worth more than $20 million annually.

Jacksonville did not part ways Friday with quarterback Blake Bortles, but is expected to do so next week. Cutting Bortles would create another $4.5 million in salary cap space.

The Jags saved $11 million by releasing Jackson, who was due to count $15 million against the cap. They saved $7.45 million by cutting Gipson, who was due to count $9.05 million against the cap. They saved $6 million on Parnell, $4.7 million on Hyde and $860,000 on Tinker.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

