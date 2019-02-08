Janelle Monae celebrates jump in women Grammy nominees

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Music industry players and performers packed a pre-Grammy brunch Friday to hear Janelle Monae speak passionately about women being the backbone of the music industry and dominating in nominations at Sunday’s show.

And then there was a loud noise of glass shattering in the background.

Monae improvised by saying, “That glass ceiling has to be broken.” And the audience erupted into cheers and applause.

Monae hosted the Friday brunch to celebrate her Grammy nominations, including album of the year for “Dirty Computer.” The event also highlighted her organization Fem the Future, which empowers women in music to take on roles as engineers, producers, music video directors and more.

Grammy nominees Linda Perry, Brandi Carlile and Tierra Whack were among those who attended the event.

