Japan shows video of alleged radar lock-on by SKorea warship

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has released video footage to prove that a South Korean warship allegedly locked its fire-control radar onto a Japanese warplane off the country’s northern coast, the latest move in an escalating row between the two Asian neighbors.

The Defense Ministry’s 13-minute video published on its website Friday contained Japanese crewmembers’ voices asking the destroyer for clarification but getting no response.

Japan alleges that last week a South Korean destroyer repeatedly locked its target illumination radar on the Japanese aircraft off Japan’s northern coast.

A lock with a fire-control radar is considered a hostile act, and Japan has protested.

Seoul has denied the allegation, saying its warship used an optical camera while rescuing a North Korean fishing boat in distress.

Tokyo and Seoul are also disputing Japan’s war compensation.

