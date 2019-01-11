Japanese IOC member investigated in France for corruption

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — France’s financial crimes office says International Olympic Committee member Tsunekazu Takeda is being investigated for corruption related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The National Financial Prosecutors office says Takeda, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, was placed under formal investigation for “active corruption” on Dec. 10.

The office gave no other details, citing a French law that requires investigation details to remain secret.

French financial prosecutors are in the midst of a years-long and wide-ranging investigation into sports corruption that is looking, among other things, at the bidding contests for the 2020 Olympics and other major sports events.

