Japan’s Kyodo news says court has OK’d Ghosn release on bail

In this May 12, 2016, photo, former Nissan Motor Co. President and CEO Carlos Ghosn speaks during the press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japan's Kyodo News service said Tuesday, March 5, 2019, a Tokyo court has okayed release of detained Nissan ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn on bail.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 9:09pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo District Court says it has approved the release of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail, ending nearly four months of detention.

Tuesday’s approval of Ghosn’s request for bail, his third, came a day after one of Ghosn’s lawyers said he was confident the auto executive would gain his release.

Ghosn’s newly hired attorney, Junichiro Hironaka, is famous for winning acquittals in Japan, a nation where the conviction rate is 99 percent.

The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since he was arrested on Nov. 19. He says he is innocent of charges of falsifying financial information and breach of trust.

Ghosn’s release from Tokyo Detention Center could come as soon as later in the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

