SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Japan’s October-December growth revised upward to 1.9 pct

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 9:38pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 1.9 percent in October-December, according to revised data from the Cabinet Office that showed stronger investment than earlier reported.

The figure released Friday was an improvement over an earlier estimate for 1.4 percent growth in the final quarter of 2018.

It also showed a rebound from a 2.4 percent contraction in the previous quarter for the world’s third-largest economy as storms and earthquakes crimped travel and spending.

On a quarterly basis, Japan’s economy grew 0.5 percent in October-December.

Economists say slowing growth in China and weakening demand elsewhere are raising risks for a downturn in the coming months. The latest data show lower government spending also is hurting growth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Japan’s October-December growth revised upward to 1.9 pct
Zucker, Dubnyk lead Wild past Lightning 3-0
Bergeron, Bruins rally past Panthers to extend points streak
Hickenlooper kicks off campaign with fiery ode to pragmatism
Analysts: Normal operations restored at NKorean launch site
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×