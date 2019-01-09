Jeanne Augier, French Riviera luxury hotel owner, dies at 95

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — Jeanne Augier, the millionaire owner of a luxury French Riviera hotel appreciated by celebrities and royalty, has died at 95.

The Hotel Negresco in Nice announced Wednesday that Augier died on Monday. It said she took over the hotel in 1957 and worked to “extend its influence throughout France and the world.”

Flags hanging above the hotel flew at half-staff Wednesday in a mourning period declared by the hotel.

The hotel’s art nouveau facade and pink dome dominate the elegant Promenade des Anglais on the Nice shore. It’s known both for its glamorous guests and the thousands of valuable art and antique furniture in it that was collected by Augier.

Augier died without an heir and legal disputes are reportedly underway about what will happen to the hotel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.