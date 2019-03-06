SECTIONS
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer

This photo provided by Sony shows Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly and David Madden with Alex Trebek, winners of the first-ever "Jeopardy!" team championship, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in in Burbank, Calif. With $1 million at stake, a big Daily Double bet by Rutter positioned his team for a runaway victory as the quiz show's "All-Star Games" ended Tuesday. Rutter and teammates Larissa Kelly and David Madden split the top prize. (Carol Kaelson /Sony via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 3:32pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he has been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer.

In a video posted online Wednesday, the 78-year-old said he was announcing his illness directly to “Jeopardy!” fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being “open and transparent.”

Trebek said he recognizes the prognosis for advanced pancreatic cancer is not encouraging. But he said he intended to fight it and keep working.

He said he hopes to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers of viewers.

Trebek lightened the message with humor: He said he must beat the odds because his “Jeopardy!” contract requires he host the quiz show for three more years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

