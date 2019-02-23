SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Johnson overcomes tree trouble for 4-shot lead in Mexico

Dustin Johnson hits the ball on the 3rd hole on the third round of competition of the WGC-Mexico Championship at the Chapultepec Golf Club in Mexico City, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 4:16pm
Modified February 23, 2019 at 4:17pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dustin Johnson watched a six-shot lead shrink to two before putting together enough birdies Saturday for a 5-under 66 and a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy in the Mexico Championship.

Johnson nearly threw away his big lead by hitting the trees three times on his way to a double bogey on No. 10. He answered with back-to-back birdies. McIlroy got no closer than two shots and had to settle for a 68.

No one else was closer than seven shots of the lead.

Tiger Woods pulled to within four shots after Johnson’s blunder until a four-putt double bogey and a three-putt bogey on consecutive holes. Woods had a 70 and was 10 shots behind.

Johnson was at 16-under 197 as he goes for his 20th career PGA Tour victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

