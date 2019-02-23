Johnson overcomes tree trouble for 4-shot lead in Mexico

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dustin Johnson watched a six-shot lead shrink to two before putting together enough birdies Saturday for a 5-under 66 and a four-shot lead over Rory McIlroy in the Mexico Championship.

Johnson nearly threw away his big lead by hitting the trees three times on his way to a double bogey on No. 10. He answered with back-to-back birdies. McIlroy got no closer than two shots and had to settle for a 68.

No one else was closer than seven shots of the lead.

Tiger Woods pulled to within four shots after Johnson’s blunder until a four-putt double bogey and a three-putt bogey on consecutive holes. Woods had a 70 and was 10 shots behind.

Johnson was at 16-under 197 as he goes for his 20th career PGA Tour victory.

