Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Judge Rejects Second Lucrative Bid for Ghislaine Maxwell Bail

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein attend a party in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 12, 2000.Davidoff Studios / Getty ImagesGhislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein attend a party in Palm Beach, Florida, on Feb. 12, 2000. (Davidoff Studios / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 28, 2020 at 2:16pm
P Share Print

A judge on Monday rejected a $28.5 million proposed bail package for Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, saying her incarceration is necessary to ensure she faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for the late financier to sexually abuse.

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan rejected the proposed bail for Ghislaine Maxwell in an order.

Defense lawyers for Maxwell, who had lost a bail request shortly after her July arrest, recently offered the new bail package, saying Maxwell and her husband were offering all of their wealth — $22.5 million — and millions more in the assets of friends and family to secure bail.

Maxwell’s husband has not been publicly identified.

Her attorneys said Maxwell would remain in a New York City residence under 24-hour guard and would submit to electronic monitoring if the judge accepted the bail package.

TRENDING: Kayleigh McEnany Has Perfect Response After CNN's Jake Tapper Says She Tells 'Lies the Way That Most People Breathe'

A message seeking comment was sent to Maxwell’s lawyers after Nathan ruled.

Prosecutors said Maxwell still retained access to significant wealth and was a high flight risk because of her connections abroad — in addition to U.S. citizenship, she holds citizenship in her native United Kingdom and France.

Maxwell, 59, was arrested in July at a secluded New Hampshire home and was brought to New York City.

She was charged with recruiting three teenagers as young as age 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997. She also was accused of sometimes participating in the abuse.

Do you agree that Maxwell should remain in prison until trial?

She pleaded not guilty to an indictment.

She has remained at a federal prison in Brooklyn after Nathan concluded shortly after her arrest that there were no bail conditions that would ensure she would not flee.

“For substantially the same reasons as the Court determined that detention was warranted in the initial bail hearing, the Court again concludes that no conditions of release can reasonably assure the Defendant’s appearance at future proceedings,” Nathan wrote Monday.

“In reaching that conclusion, the Court considers the nature and circumstances of the offenses charged, the weight of the evidence against the Defendant, the history and characteristics of the Defendant, and the nature and seriousness of the danger that the Defendant’s release would pose,” the judge added.

Epstein reportedly killed himself in August 2019 at a Manhattan federal jail as he awaited a sex trafficking trial.

RELATED: Man Who Was Last To Share Cell with Epstein Is Dead

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Judge Rejects Second Lucrative Bid for Ghislaine Maxwell Bail
New Variant of Coronavirus Leaves Hospitals Scrambling
China Silences Woman Who Tried To Raise the Alarm on COVID Outbreak
Shadowy Trial Underway for Hong Kongers Caught Fleeing Chinese Communist Tyranny
Authorities' Focus Turns to Motive in Mysterious Case of Nashville Christmas Day Explosion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×