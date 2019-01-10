Judge to review payment formula in $65.5M au pair settlement

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DENVER (AP) — A proposed $65.5 million settlement for low-paid child care workers from around the world will be divided up under a formula once a judge considers whether the agreement is fair, a decision that could take several months.

The deal filed this week in Denver federal court covers nearly 100,000 people, mainly women, who came to the United States to work as au pairs between Jan. 1, 2009, and Oct. 28, 2018.

Lawyers who have been representing them in the class-action case for free over the past four years expect to ask a judge for 35 percent of the settlement for payment and legal fees. That leaves about $40 million to be divided among the au pairs.

The lawsuit alleged 15 companies authorized to bring au pairs to the U.S. colluded to keep their wages low.

