Kane County coroner says at least one person is dead after shooting at business in suburban Chicago

By AP Reports
Published at 3:06pm
AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Kane County coroner says at least one person is dead after shooting at business in suburban Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

