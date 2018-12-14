Kanye reignites Drake feud on Twitter, alleges threats

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye West is not sending Christmas cheer to Drake.

West appeared to reignite a feud with the fellow rapper in a series of tweets on Thursday in which he claimed Drake had called trying to threaten him.

West wrote “So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect – So cut the tough talk.”

West alleged Drake was behind audience members rushing the stage and splashing fellow rapper Pusha T with liquid during a concert in Toronto in November.

Drake did not post a response. An email seeking comment was sent to a Drake representative.

TRENDING: Alan Simpson Tells CNN’s Alisyn Camerota To Find a New Job

The rappers have had an ongoing feud this year, but West had apologized to Drake in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.