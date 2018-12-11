Kathie Lee Gifford to leave NBC’s ‘Today’ show in April

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathie Lee Gifford will be putting aside her morning glass of wine and will step away from the NBC’s “Today” show in April.

NBC News chief Noah Oppenheim told staffers Tuesday morning that Gifford will leave after 11 years on the show, most recently hosting the 10 a.m. hour alongside Hoda Kotb and sipping plenty of reds.

In a memo to staff, Oppenheim called the 65-year-old Gifford “one of the most enduring and endearing talents in morning television. In short — she is a legend.” He said she will focus on her film, music and book projects.

In the memo, Oppenheim said Gifford said she was leaving “with a grateful heart but I’m truly excited for this new creative season in my life.”

___

TRENDING: Massive US Military Drill Lights Up Night Sky

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.