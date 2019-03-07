Kenya airport strike enters 2nd day as leaders are detained

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A strike by airport workers at Kenya’s main airport continued Thursday, but the East African country’s flagship airline says operations are returning to normal.

Members of the National Youth Service and military personnel are performing screening and security services in response to the sudden strike Wednesday by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union.

The strike paralyzed operations at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as police fired tear gas at aviation workers striking over the proposed takeover of the Kenya Airport Authority, which runs Kenya’s airports, by the country’s loss-making airline, Kenya Airways.

Kenya Airways said late Wednesday that its flights “have progressively gone back to normalcy.”

James Macharia, the transport secretary, called the strike “a serious criminal activity.”

TRENDING: Democrats, Including Ocasio-Cortez, Vote Against Green New Deal Amendment

Some the strike leaders were detained and are set to be criminally charged.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.