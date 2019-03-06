SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Kenya flights disrupted by airport workers strike

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 1:49am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 1:52am
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of air passengers are stranded in Kenya because of a strike at Nairobi’s international airport by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union.

Police violently dispersed striking workers who attempted to protest at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The union said in a statement Wednesday that the strike was over the proposed takeover of the Kenya Airport Authority, that runs airports, by the country’s loss-making airline.

A statement from the union Wednesday demanded the removal of the Kenya Airways top management.

Kenya Airways in a post on social media told its clients not to go to the airport after 11 a.m.

Kenya’s Parliamentary Public Investment Committee is investigating the deal which the government claims is necessary to reduce the loss of market share to competitors such as Ethiopian Airlines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

