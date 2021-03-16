Login
Kim Jong Un's Sister Issues Blatant Threat Ahead of US Meeting with South Korea

By The Associated Press
Published March 16, 2021 at 1:44am
In North Korea’s first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister on Tuesday warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years.

Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk with U.S. allies Japan and South Korea. They have meetings in Tokyo on Tuesday before speaking to officials in Seoul on Wednesday.

“We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off [gun] powder smell in our land,” she said.

“If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step.”

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official who handles inter-Korean affairs, criticized the U.S. and South Korea for holding military exercises. She also said the North would consider abandoning a 2018 agreement on reducing military tensions.

She said the North would also consider scrapping an office that handled South Korean tours to the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain, which Seoul suspended in 2008 after a North Korean guard fatally shot a South Korean tourist.

The North “will watch the future attitude and actions of the [South Korean] authorities” before determining whether to take measures against the South, she said in her statement published in Pyongyang’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

Challenges posed by North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and China’s growing aggression loom large in the Biden administration’s first Cabinet-level trip abroad.

A senior Biden administration official said Saturday that U.S. officials have reached out to North Korea through multiple channels since last month, but had yet to receive a response. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

“This is Kim Yo Jong continuing to be the tip of the wedge North Korea tries to drive between South Korea and its U.S. ally,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, said.

Biden’s presidency begins as Kim Jong Un vows to strengthen his nuclear weapons program.

The South Korean and U.S militaries began annual military exercises last week that continue through Thursday.

The drills are command post exercises and computerized simulation and don’t involve field training. They said they held the downsized drills after reviewing factors like the status of the coronavirus and diplomatic efforts to resume nuclear negotiations with North Korea.

But Kim Yo Jong said even the smaller drills are an act of hostility toward the North. In the past, the North has often responded to U.S.-South Korea drills with missile tests.

“[War drills] and hostility can never go with dialogue and cooperation,” she said.

Boo Seung-chan, a spokesperson from South Korea’s Defense Ministry, said the combined drills were defensive in nature and called for the North to show a more “flexible attitude.”

He said the South’s military wasn’t detecting any unusual signs of military activity from the North.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
