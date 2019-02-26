SECTIONS
Kim Jong Un’s train arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim

Vietnamese security stand outside the entrance to Dong Dang train station where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to arrive at the border town with China, in Dong Dang, Vietnam, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. With North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on an armored train barreling through China toward Vietnam's capital, and U.S. President Donald Trump about to board a jet for Hanoi, Vietnamese officials scrambled Monday to finish preparations for a rushed summit that will capture global attention. (AP Photo/Minh Hoang)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 6:24pm
Modified February 25, 2019 at 6:26pm
DONG DANG, Vietnam (AP) — Kim Jong Un’s train has arrived in Vietnam for the North Korean leader’s second summit with Donald Trump.

Vietnamese troops in crisp white uniforms and black boots stood at attention Tuesday to welcome Kim on a red carpet beneath large North Korean and Vietnamese flags at the Dong Dang railway station on the China-Vietnam border. A crowd gathered along the road near the station to wave North Korean flags and bouquets of flowers on a cold, drizzling morning.

It wasn’t clear if Kim had visited any places in China on his trip from Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, to the border. Press reports speculate that he will drive the 170 kilometers to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, ahead of his Wednesday meeting with Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

