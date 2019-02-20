SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Kim or Trump? Hanoi barber offers leaders’ hairdos for free

Le Phuc Hai, 66, left, and To Gia Huy, 9, sit after having Trump and Kim haircuts in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday, Feb.19, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have become the latest style icons in Hanoi, a week before their second summit is to be held in the capital city of Vietnam.(AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

By AP Reports
Published February 19, 2019 at 9:20pm
Modified February 20, 2019 at 12:37am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — At a barbershop tucked away in a small Hanoi alley, Le Phuc Hai patiently waits for his hair dye to bleach his natural black into the color of the president of the United States.

On a chair next to him, 9-year-old To Gia Huy emerges as a spitting image of a miniature Kim Jong Un.

“Many people say that I look like Kim Jong Un, especially when I have this hairstyle,” said Huy, who was nicknamed “Un” for his likeness to the North Korean leader.

He was unable to hide his excitement that Kim is coming to the Vietnamese capital next week for his second summit with President Donald Trump, and hopes for a chance to see him in person.

As the summit frenzy shakes Hanoi, hairdresser Le Tuan Duong has joined in, offering free Trump or Kim hairstyles to about a dozen customers.

TRENDING: Critics: The Green New Deal Isn’t Just About Energy, It’s Also About Controlling What You Eat

“Hanoi is a city of peace. When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit,” Duong said.

He said Kim’s hairstyle shows youth while Trump’s displays power.

“But Kim’s style is a lot more popular among customers,” he said.

Hai, a motorcycle taxi driver, went for Trump’s orange because he confessed, “I really like Donald Trump so I want to have (his) hairstyle.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Samsung poised to unveil new phones in bid to revive sales
Air France and KLM end power struggle, agree to closer ties
Woman says man told her to kill fiancee before fatal beating
Border wall, bullet train: California vs. Trump escalates
Japan’s exports fall 8.4 pct in Jan, hit by China slowdown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×