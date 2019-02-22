SECTIONS
Klobuchar says she favors legalizing recreational marijuana

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Ankeny Area Democrats' Winter Banquet, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 2:32pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Add Amy Klobuchar to the list of Democratic presidential hopefuls who support legalizing marijuana.

Klobuchar said in a statement Friday that she supports legalization and that states should have the right to determine how to handle marijuana in their territory.

The Minnesota senator is carving out a moderate image in a field that includes more liberal candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. But she joins them and others, including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, in backing legalization.

Minnesota allows medicinal marijuana, but not recreational, although Democrats in the state have introduced legislation this year to legalize it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

