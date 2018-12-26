Kosovo leader stands firm on land swap talks with Serbia

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo’s government says that a proposed border swap with Serbia isn’t negotiable.

Following a meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said he would “welcome any idea or suggestion for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue but a land swap never will be negotiated.”

The European Union has told Serbia and Kosovo they must normalize their ties to have a chance to join the bloc.

Kosovo declared independence from Belgrade in 2008, which Serbia still refuses to recognize.

Earlier this year, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci proposed a “border correction,” with Kosovo getting southern Serbia’s Presevo Valley and giving nothing in exchange, without explaining how Serbia would accept that.

Officials in Serbia and Kosovo have suggested a land swap — Serbia’s Presevo Valley for Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica — could help the negotiations.

