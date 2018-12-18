Kremlin denies roiling US politics through social media

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has rejected as baseless reports about a Russian political disinformation campaign on U.S. social media.

Reports released by the Senate intelligence committee Monday suggested that Moscow’s efforts to help Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential campaign through social media were more far-reaching than originally thought, with troll farms working to discourage black voters and “blur the lines between reality and fiction.”

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, rejected the claims, saying the reports sought to shift blame for social tensions in the U.S. to Russia without offering proof.

Peskov reaffirmed a strong denial of any meddling in the U.S. politics.

He said in Tuesday’s call with reporters that “the Russian government hasn’t had anything to do with any kind of interference.”

