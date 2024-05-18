This article is sponsored by His Glory.

Sarah McAbee, the wife of a January 6 defendant, alleges in the new documentary film “Capitol Punishment 2: The War on Truth,” that her husband and others like him are treated worse in prison than convicted murders and rapists.

McAbee spoke with “The War on Truth” producer Nick Searcy last year for the film while her husband, former Tennessee sheriff’s deputy Ronald Colton McAbee, was being held in pre-trial confinement.

“He’s a political prisoner from January 6. He’s been held without bond since August 17, 2021,” she said.

“I haven’t seen my husband in two years. I’m not allowed to visit,” McAbee added.

Ronald’s charges included assaulting, resisting or impeding a police officer, entering a restricted area with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and disorderly or disruptive conduct with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Searcy asked if that is normal for her husband to be denied visitation rights.

McAbee recounted that Ronald told her that as a sheriff’s deputy he “did visitation in the Tennessee state prison system, and these people are charged with murder and molestation and rape. Really bad charges,” yet they could have visitors.

“These men aren’t even convicted and they’re not allowed visitation,” she explained of the January 6 defendants. “These guys who are fathers. They haven’t seen their kids. They’ve missed milestones: weddings, birthdays, births of grandchildren and only by the grace of God I think these guys are going to be okay.”

According to “The War on Truth,” Ronald McAbee spent 926 days in pre-trial confinement or a little over two-and-a-half years before his case went to trial and he was sentenced.

A Department of Justice news release from February said that a Washington, D.C. jury convicted him of five felonies related to January 6.

Ronald also pleaded guilty to a separate felony charge of “assaulting, resisting, or impeding a second officer and a misdemeanor charge of an act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds,” the DOJ said.

McAbee was sentenced to 70 months in prison (just short of six years), 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $32,165 in restitution. Federal prosecutors had sought 12 years and seven months jail time, so more than twice the sentence he received, according to the Associated Press.

Sarah McAbee said her husband refused to accept a nine year plea deal on all charges, deciding instead to go to trial.

She argued video evidence from that day exonerates her husband regarding his actions toward an officer at the Capitol. Sarah that said Ronald was trying to help, but the DOJ was not willing to play the audio of the video in court.

“They’ll play the video and narrate the story. They won’t play the audio, because in the audio he’s communicating with these Metro and Capitol police officers, saying, ‘I’m helping you. I’m one of you,'” Sarah said.

“The last video you see him in the officer’s thanking him for his help that day,” she added.

After viewing and listening to the video, former GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas believes Sarah is right.

“If you listen to the audio as you watch the video you find out he was helping a Capitol policeman who was down,” Gohmert said from the House floor on November 16, 2022.

“And yet this judge has the audacity to say, ‘We’re not listening to the audio,’ so he could hear that evidence. Why wouldn’t you listen to the evidence?” the congressman asked.

Beside trying to help and shield an officer who had been pushed to the ground, McAbee performed CPR on Rosanne Boyland, a 34-year-old Donald Trump supporter who had gone into cardiac arrest. An amphetamine drug used to treat attention-deficit disorder and narcolepsy was found in her system.

Ronald told an officer to stop hitting Boyland, saying she was already unconscious, Sarah noted.

Searcy asked why she thought the DOJ had been so keen to hold her husband in pre-trial detention without bond.

“Because he tried to save Rosanne’s life. And he’s one of the best credible witnesses for that case if it were to ever be a case,” she said.

