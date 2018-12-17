Kremlin welcomes oligarch invitations to Davos forum

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has welcomed the decision by the World Economic Forum to renew invitations for three high-profiled Russians after an initial snub.

A day after the WEF said it will include a Russian delegation at the forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday welcomed the announcement that billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg, and the head of the state-controlled bank VTB Andrei Kostin, will be able to attend the annual gathering of business and political leaders in the Swiss ski resort of Davos in January.

Organizers of the WEF had said last month that the three weren’t welcome as they had been targeted by U.S. sanctions. The Russian government then said it would boycott the event.

