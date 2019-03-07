SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Kroger shares plummet on weak Q4 sales, profits

FILE- This June 15, 2017, file photo, shows Kroger grocery store shopping carts with the store's name in Flowood, Miss. Kroger reports financial results Thursday, March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 8:54am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Shares of Kroger are falling sharply after the grocer’s costly modernization plan dragged down profits during the fourth quarter.

The Cincinnati chain posted net income of $259 million, or 48 cents per share. That’s down from last year’s $854 million and per-share earnings were four cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by FactSet.

Kroger shares fell more than 12 percent Thursday in the worst day of trading this year.

In 2018, Kroger initiated a three-year plan to increase digital sales, redesign stores and invest in popular store brands.

Kroger invested $3 billion last year and expects to at least match that this year.

TRENDING: Democrats, Including Ocasio-Cortez, Vote Against Green New Deal Amendment

But sales dropped 9.5 percent in the final three months of the year to $28.1 billion, which was also short of analyst projections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Kroger shares plummet on weak Q4 sales, profits
Home affordability watch: Priciest and cheapest time zones
UK far-right activist faces contempt of court charge
UK far-right activist faces contempt of court charge
Germany: Woman cries ‘murder’ over car blocking garage
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×