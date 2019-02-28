SECTIONS
Kyler Murray at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds at NFL Combine

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2019, file photo, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray poses with the Davey O'Brien football award, in Fort Worth, Texas. Murray's measurements were among the most anticipated at this year's NFL scouting combine after he spurned the Oakland Athletics and a career in Major League Baseball for a shot at the NFL. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 8:35am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 8:37am
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyler Murray may not throw at the NFL scouting combine, but he checked in just over 5-feet-10 and weighed 207 pounds.

His hand size, as measured from his pinkie to his thumb, was 9½ inches.

Murray’s measurements on Thursday compare favorably to two other undersized quarterbacks in recent years: Russell Wilson in 2012 and Baker Mayfield, last year’s top overall draft pick.

Murray’s measurements were among the most anticipated at this year’s annual gathering of 300-plus prospects. He turned down the Oakland Athletics and a career in baseball for a shot at the NFL.

TRENDING: Pelosi's Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over 'Target Practice' Magazine Spread

