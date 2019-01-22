SECTIONS
Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, SZA score Oscar music nods

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, "A Star is Born." On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, Lady Gaga was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film. The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24. (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. via AP)

By AP Reports
at 6:59am
NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Top 10 pop hits are nominated for best original song at the Academy Awards.

Gaga’s “Shallow” from “A Star is Born,” co-written by Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, is up for the prize, while Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” will also compete.

Gaga is also nominated for best actress.

Other song nominees include “I’ll Fight” from “RBG,” written Diane Warren; “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins,” written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; and “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” written by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch.

Nominees for best original score include “Black Panther,” ”Isle of Dogs,” ”Mary Poppins Returns,” ”If Beale Street Could Talk” and “BlacKkKlansman.”

