Las Vegas considers leaving Nevada utility monopoly

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 11:54am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 11:58am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas officials are considering leaving Nevada’s utility monopoly and entering into negotiations with an alternative electricity provider.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the City Council is set to consider next week approving a letter of intent to negotiate buying power from Texas-based Tenaska Power Services Co.

The city’s current power agreement with NV Energy will expire later this year.

According to city documents, the council also will consider authorizing the city manager to negotiate a new agreement with NV Energy.

City spokesman Jace Radke says retaining the utility is a possibility as the city works to reduce energy costs.

Las Vegas will need the approval of the state Public Utilities Commission if it decides to leave NV Energy.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

