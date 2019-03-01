Las Vegas considers leaving Nevada utility monopoly

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas officials are considering leaving Nevada’s utility monopoly and entering into negotiations with an alternative electricity provider.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the City Council is set to consider next week approving a letter of intent to negotiate buying power from Texas-based Tenaska Power Services Co.

The city’s current power agreement with NV Energy will expire later this year.

According to city documents, the council also will consider authorizing the city manager to negotiate a new agreement with NV Energy.

City spokesman Jace Radke says retaining the utility is a possibility as the city works to reduce energy costs.

Las Vegas will need the approval of the state Public Utilities Commission if it decides to leave NV Energy.

