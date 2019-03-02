SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Lawson helps send No. 15 Kansas past Oklahoma State 72-67

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 12:38pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and tied a season high with 15 rebounds Saturday to help No. 15 Kansas escape with a 72-67 victory over Oklahoma State.

Lawson also had three steals for his 18th double-double of the season. Quentin Grimes added 17 points for Kansas (22-7, 11-5 Big 12), which has won five of its last six games.

Cam McGriff had 19 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-19, 3-13) before fouling out with 1:38 remaining. Curtis Jones contributed 19 points and five rebounds off the bench. The Cowboys, who led most of the way, have lost three in a row and eight of nine.

McGriff’s layup and subsequent free throw with 4:02 remaining gave Oklahoma State a 67-64 lead. But the Cowboys didn’t score again, missing their last five shots. With Kansas up 68-67 and 14 seconds left, Thomas Dziagwa missed a 3-pointer. After Lawson made two free throws, Lindy Waters had an open 3 from the right corner with seven seconds to go, but it bounced off the rim.

BIG PICTURE

TRENDING: Green New Nightmare: City’s Attempt To Go ‘100% Renewable’ Brings Massive Costs

Kansas: The Jayhawks had their worst first-half shooting percentage of the season, connecting on just 33 percent, including just 3 of 12 from 3-point range. They missed their last four of the half and the first two of the second before things got better. At that point, Kansas trailed 39-32, but then made four of the next five shots as part of an 11-0 run that turned the tide.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys have been doing well of late with 3-pointers. They made 11 of 29 (38 percent), including 7 of 14 in the first half. That came after Oklahoma State hit a school-record 17 3-pointers in an 84-80 overtime loss to No. 11 Texas Tech on Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they couldn’t hit their last two 3-pointers or they might have been headed to overtime again.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks remain on the road, visiting Oklahoma on Tuesday in hopes of a season sweep. They won the first game 70-63 on Jan. 2.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys play at Baylor on Wednesday, hoping to avenge their 73-69 loss at home on Jan. 14.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Lawson helps send No. 15 Kansas past Oklahoma State 72-67
Nathaniel Taylor, who played Rollo on ‘Sanford and Son’ dies
March roars in like a lion with rain, snow, bitter cold
Decision expected for police who fatally shot Stephon Clark
Royals All-Star Perez faces likelihood of Tommy John surgery
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×