Lawyer: Arrangements being made to pay R. Kelly’s $100K bail

ADDS NAMES OF LAWYERS - In this courtroom sketch, R&B singer R. Kelly, attorney Steve Greenberg and prosecutor Jennifer Gonzalez appears before Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Chicago. The judge has set Kelly’s bond at $1 million saying that the amount equals $250,000 for each of the four people he’s charged with sexually abusing. (AP Photo/Tom Gianni)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 10:08pm
CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s attorney says arrangements are being made to pay the R&B singer’s $100,000 bail to free him while he awaits trial for aggravated sexual abuse.

Steve Greenberg told The Associated Press on Sunday that Kelly could be out as early as Monday, but he added that others have to act for him and the coordination is complicated because Kelly is behind bars.

The 52-year-old Kelly faces 10 sexual abuse counts involving four victims, three of whom were minors. The charges were announced on Friday and Kelly turned himself in to police hours later. Greenberg said Kelly denies the allegations.

A judge Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring Kelly to pay 10 percent of that to go free. Greenberg told the judge that Kelly isn’t wealthy despite decades of success creating hit songs.

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

