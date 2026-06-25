Hochul and Mamdani Announce Plan to Spend Taxpayer Dollars to Facilitate More Baby Murders

New York taxpayers are going to see more of their money go toward child murder.

In a news release from New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, it was announced that the New York State Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene are going to put $495,000 into the New York City Abortion Access Hub’s referral network for the purpose of “helping more people access” legalized baby murder.

According to the hub’s webpage, its goal is to provide “confidential help finding an abortion provider in New York City, scheduling an appointment, getting financial assistance, and finding transportation and lodging.”

“This help is available regardless of age or immigration status. You do not need to live in New York City to contact the Abortion Access Hub or receive a referral,” the site continues.

“When you contact the Abortion Access Hub, you will be connected to a staff member who will ask you simple questions to assess how far along your pregnancy is, what type of abortion service you prefer, what borough you would like services in, and when,” it adds.

“When you call, you will also be asked if you have health insurance and if you need financial assistance, or help finding lodging and transportation. The Hub can make an appointment for you. Interpretation services are available.”

In other words, this is a service that helps anyone, regardless of circumstance, murder a baby.

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The caller even gets a choice for which method of murder is preferred.

The announcement was made Wednesday on the four-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Hochul commented, “As we commemorate four years since the Supreme Court’s disastrous Dobbs decision, New York is sending a clear message to the rest of the country: We’re not going to let Washington Republicans take us backwards.”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was part of this decision, saying, “Four years ago, the disastrous Dobbs decision stripped away a fundamental right and put reproductive health care out of reach for millions of Americans across this country. Since then, New York has led the fight to protect abortion care.”

“On this anniversary, we are expanding the successful Abortion Access Hub so that anyone seeking care can more easily find it.”

Per Hochul’s release and a separate one from Mamdani, the hub has answered over 10,000 calls and 5,000 live chats, with most women being younger than 30, half being Latino, one-fourth being black, and over half reporting a household income of less than $25,000 a year.

Both releases said an annual investment of $220,000 is also committed.

According to a Pew Research survey, 57 percent of New Yorkers identify as Christian, mostly Roman Catholic.

The state is taking money from professed Christians and using it for child sacrifice.

Jeremiah 1:5 reads, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.”

Officials and anyone supporting this evil will face judgment, as we all will.

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