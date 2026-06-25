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Music legend and Acrisure brand ambassador Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Music legend and Acrisure brand ambassador Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Jeff Schear / Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

Watch: Lionel Richie Forced to Cancel Concert After Struggling to Stay on His Feet Onstage

 By Michael Schwarz  June 25, 2026 at 12:35pm
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Motown and pop music legend Lionel Richie fell ill during a concert Wednesday night in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The music icon, who turned 77 on Saturday, did not return to the stage after an “unplanned intermission.”

A clip posted late Wednesday to the social media platform X showed Richie sitting down on stage while performing his 1986 hit “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

From there, the singer reportedly performed one more song on the piano, announced the intermission, and then left the stage.

According to KMSP-TV in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Wednesday marked the opening stop in a tour he co-headlined with Earth, Wind & Fire, an equally legendary band perhaps best known for its 1978 hit “September.”

Are you a Lionel Richie fan?

“That’s the first time in my career I’ve sat during ‘Dancing on the Ceiling,’” Richie told the audience. “Not good. Not good.”

After the piano performance, Richie abruptly announced “intermission, intermission, so I don’t fall over.”

Meanwhile, band members and concertgoers waited.

Eventually, one of the band members, who reportedly appeared emotional, returned to the stage and announced “Lionel isn’t feeling well.”

On Thursday, TMZ reported that paramedics, as a precautionary measure, rushed Richie to the hospital by ambulance.

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Some younger readers might know Richie best as a longtime judge on ABC’s “American Idol.”

Older readers, however, undoubtedly remember his chart-topping hits from the 1980s.

In fact, some X users lamented the inevitable impact of age and health on one’s childhood icons.

Richie’s lengthy catalog of chart-topping hits includes 1978’s “Three Times a Lady,” which he recorded while a member of the Motown group Commodores.

As a solo artist, Richie struck gold with 1983’s “All Night Long (All Night),” as well as “Endless Love,” a 1981 duet with Diana Ross.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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