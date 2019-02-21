Lawyer likens R. Kelly to Beethoven to explain studio move

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly’s lawyer says the R&B singer is moving out of his Chicago recording studio because a judge barred him from working there overnight as a result of building-code violations.

Attorney Steve Greenberg said in a statement Wednesday that the judge effectively ordered the Grammy Award-winning artist “not to be creative between 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.”

Greenberg compared Kelly to Ludwig van Beethoven and John Lennon, who the attorney said did some of their best music work overnight, too.

Kelly recently asked the judge to let him work longer into the night. She refused.

Kelly has denied recent allegations of sexual misconduct. Greenberg’s statement says the judge’s order was a “vindictive and baseless reaction to unsubstantiated claims of decades old misconduct.”

