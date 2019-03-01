SECTIONS
Lawyers for Manafort seek leniency ahead of sentencing

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Paul Manafort, left, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, walks with this wife Kathleen Manafort, as they arrive at the Alexandria Federal Courthouse in Alexandria, Va. Lawyers for fManafort are asking a judge in Virginia for leniency ahead of a sentencing hearing on March 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 3:21pm
Modified March 1, 2019 at 4:55pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort are asking a judge in Virginia for leniency ahead of a sentencing hearing next week.

Manafort is to be sentenced next Thursday after being convicted last summer of eight financial crimes.

Probation officials have calculated a sentencing guideline range of between 19.5 and 24 years in prison for Manafort. Prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office have endorsed that calculation.

On Friday, Manafort’s lawyers called that calculation “clearly disproportionate” for the crimes Manafort was convicted of.

Manafort’s lawyers did not recommend their own sentence, but asked for one substantially lower than what’s suggested by probation officials. They asked the judge to take into account the fact that Manafort is a “first-time offender.”

Manafort faces a separate sentence in the District of Columbia.

