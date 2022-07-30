Share
News

1 Ticket Wins Historic $1.28B Mega Millions Jackpot

 By The Associated Press  July 30, 2022 at 5:14am
Share

Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the drawing Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, Illinois.

The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, and the mega millions ball was 14.

“We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, currently serving as lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement on the lottery’s website. “We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!”

The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize ever. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Trending:
Biden Sounds Sick in Viral Video, Doesn't Blink for 42 Seconds as Eyes Look Taped Open

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot were 1 in 302.5 million.

Did you buy a ticket in this lottery?

According to the Illinois Lottery, the store that sold the ticket is a pretty big winner, too; it will receive a half-million dollars just for selling the ticket.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




1 Ticket Wins Historic $1.28B Mega Millions Jackpot
Shakira Facing Possible Imprisonment After Allegations of Defrauding Gov't Out of Millions
Griner and Whelan Update: Russia Interested in 'Merchant of Death' Trade
FED Sets Sights on Another Interest Rate Hike to Fight Rapid Inflation
'Titanic' Actor David Warner Dead at 80
See more...

Conversation