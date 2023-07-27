Share
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a high school basketball game on Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary in a high school basketball game on Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete / AP)

LeBron James Makes First Public Statement Since Son's Cardiac Arrest

 By The Associated Press  July 27, 2023 at 9:19am
LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

The top scorer in NBA history posted a message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote.

“We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

Many public figures and brands responded to James’ tweet with shows of support.

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Conversation