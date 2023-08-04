Share
News
Players from the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets mill about after several banks of stadium lights went out during the second half of the Hall of Fame preseason game Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.
Players from the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets mill about after several banks of stadium lights went out during the second half of the Hall of Fame preseason game Thursday night in Canton, Ohio. (AP / David Dermer)

NFL Opener Halted When Stadium Lights Go Dark

 By The Associated Press  August 3, 2023 at 7:38pm
Share

Several banks of stadium lights went dark during the second half of the Hall of Fame game Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, causing a delay in the matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

The power outage happened at the end of the third quarter with the Jets clinging to a 16-14 lead in the NFL preseason opener.

The outage lasted for roughly 20 minutes.

Trending:
Judge Hands Trump a Win, Says Stolen Election Claims Protected by Presidential Immunity

There was no immediate word on what caused the lights to go out inside Tom Benson Stadium at approximately 10:20 p.m.

There still were some lights on, but it was too dark for play to resume.

As the officials gathered at midfield with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Jets coach Robert Saleh, players stretched on the sidelines not knowing if play would resume.

Soon after play started again, Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round draft pick out of UCLA this year, threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Austin Watkins Jr. with 9:33 left to put Cleveland ahead.

Will you watch NFL games this season?

The Browns held on to win the game 21-16.

Jets’ offseason acquisition Aaron Rodgers was a high-profile spectator.

The four-time league MVP watched from the sideline wearing black Jets gear and a headset, giving him more the look of an assistant coach than a star quarterback.

On Wednesday, Rodgers toured the Hall of Fame and got an up-close view of the place where he’ll one day be enshrined.

Before that, he’s expected to return the Jets to glory.

Related:
Washington Commanders Radio Host Fired for Calling Sports Anchor 'Barbie Girl,' Other Comments

The 39-year-old is not expected to play this preseason — he hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 — and said earlier this week that upcoming joint practices against Tampa Bay and Carolina will help him prepare for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against Buffalo.

The Browns on Thursday sat quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has high expectations in his second year with Cleveland.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




NFL Opener Halted When Stadium Lights Go Dark
US Navy Sailors Arrested on Espionage, Bribery Charges After Ties to Foreign Enemy Discovered
US Considers Unprecedented Move of Putting Armed Troops on Commercial Ships Traveling Near Iran
87-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Armed Intruder, Then Feeds Him
Pittsburgh Synagogue Mass Killer Sentenced to Death - But Biden's Policies Now Stand in the Way of Justice
See more...

Conversation