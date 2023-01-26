Parler Share
Commentary
Sports

Watch: Aaron Rodgers Takes Sledgehammer to Woke Culture, Big Pharma in Interview

 By Bryan Chai  January 26, 2023 at 4:11pm
Parler Share

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers was not among the five finalists for NFL MVP this year, which makes some sense given the team’s middling performance (the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs).

But according to Rodgers, there may be a more sinister force at play in the fact that he wasn’t even sniffing MVP contention this year.

That sinister force? The good folks at major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The mercurial quarterback made these comments Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he appears for a weekly segment with co-hosts Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk.

The trio of current and former NFLers (McAfee was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts, while Hawk played linebacker for the Packers as well as the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons) typically cover a wide range of topics, but they have come to focus on Rodgers’ ongoing battles with Big Pharma ever since he revealed his vaccination status in late 2021.

Trending:
Fox News Correspondent Makes Emotional Return to TV Nearly a Year After Horrific Injury, Has Inspiring Message for Viewers

“There’s heroes and villains in sports and entertainment,” Rodgers told them. “And I think, because of my stance on COVID and maybe some other things, I’ve been cast as the villain, especially the last few years.”

For those wondering, Rodgers (in)famously said in a November 2021 interview that, after his positive COVID test, he had opted to “boost” his immunity rather than take a vaccine with which he had some allergy concerns. Ever since then, the quarterback has been cast as something of a villain in NFL circles.

However, he said he’s not bothered about the way his words have been twisted and used against him.

“I’m not upset about that. I don’t feel like a victim in any way,” Rodgers said. “I don’t have that mentality. That’s fine. I actually embraced that role a little bit, if that’s how you want to cast me.”

Do you agree with Aaron Rodgers?

It’s at this point, however, that Rodgers set his verbal sledgehammer to the woke culture that has fostered this kind of hostile rhetoric against him.

“This woke culture wants to be offended by everything,” he began, before really ripping into the woke mob. “You just go online and find something you don’t agree with — ‘I’m offended! How could you possibly say that?’

“I don’t really care. I don’t care who it’s coming from or who said it, they’re entitled to their own opinion. They might not be right.”

That’s when Rodgers brought up the sinister force of Big Pharma.

“If you take the right soundbite from the right thing, you know, and it’s a station that may or may have been in the past brought to you by Pfizer, then they got to make sure that their villain gets cast in the correct light,” he said.

Related:
Leftists Can't Handle the Fact That Aaron Rodgers Owns a Book They Don't Like

“Whether or not they’re, you know, sponsored by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, whatever it might be, when you go up against some of those powers that be, put yourself in the crosshairs, you know, they’re going to paint you in a certain way, and that’s what the media did to me a couple years ago.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.



Look, there is ample criticism that can be heaped on Rodgers from a football standpoint. He can be volatile with his teammates and coaches, he can be very demanding, and he still only has one championship to his résumé.

But to criticize him because of a personal health choice he made?

There’s a reason Rodgers has been waging war against the woke left for a while now.

And while the 39-year-old quarterback might never hoist the Lombardi trophy again, he certainly deserves some sort of recognition for his insistent refusal to bend his knee to the powers that be.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: Aaron Rodgers Takes Sledgehammer to Woke Culture, Big Pharma in Interview
Two Insect Species Given Green Light as Food for Humans
Former Detroit Lions Player Dies Unexpectedly at 25, Team Announces
High School Student Arrested After Authorities Discover She's Actually 29
Pay Attention to the One Thing All Alleged Terrorists Captured in Atlanta Have in Common
See more...

Conversation