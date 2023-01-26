Watch: Aaron Rodgers Takes Sledgehammer to Woke Culture, Big Pharma in Interview

Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers was not among the five finalists for NFL MVP this year, which makes some sense given the team’s middling performance (the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs).

But according to Rodgers, there may be a more sinister force at play in the fact that he wasn’t even sniffing MVP contention this year.

That sinister force? The good folks at major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The mercurial quarterback made these comments Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where he appears for a weekly segment with co-hosts Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk.

The trio of current and former NFLers (McAfee was a punter for the Indianapolis Colts, while Hawk played linebacker for the Packers as well as the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons) typically cover a wide range of topics, but they have come to focus on Rodgers’ ongoing battles with Big Pharma ever since he revealed his vaccination status in late 2021.

“There’s heroes and villains in sports and entertainment,” Rodgers told them. “And I think, because of my stance on COVID and maybe some other things, I’ve been cast as the villain, especially the last few years.”

For those wondering, Rodgers (in)famously said in a November 2021 interview that, after his positive COVID test, he had opted to “boost” his immunity rather than take a vaccine with which he had some allergy concerns. Ever since then, the quarterback has been cast as something of a villain in NFL circles.

However, he said he’s not bothered about the way his words have been twisted and used against him.

“I’m not upset about that. I don’t feel like a victim in any way,” Rodgers said. “I don’t have that mentality. That’s fine. I actually embraced that role a little bit, if that’s how you want to cast me.”

It’s at this point, however, that Rodgers set his verbal sledgehammer to the woke culture that has fostered this kind of hostile rhetoric against him.

“This woke culture wants to be offended by everything,” he began, before really ripping into the woke mob. “You just go online and find something you don’t agree with — ‘I’m offended! How could you possibly say that?’

“I don’t really care. I don’t care who it’s coming from or who said it, they’re entitled to their own opinion. They might not be right.”

That’s when Rodgers brought up the sinister force of Big Pharma.

“If you take the right soundbite from the right thing, you know, and it’s a station that may or may have been in the past brought to you by Pfizer, then they got to make sure that their villain gets cast in the correct light,” he said.

“Whether or not they’re, you know, sponsored by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, whatever it might be, when you go up against some of those powers that be, put yourself in the crosshairs, you know, they’re going to paint you in a certain way, and that’s what the media did to me a couple years ago.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.







Look, there is ample criticism that can be heaped on Rodgers from a football standpoint. He can be volatile with his teammates and coaches, he can be very demanding, and he still only has one championship to his résumé.

But to criticize him because of a personal health choice he made?

There’s a reason Rodgers has been waging war against the woke left for a while now.

And while the 39-year-old quarterback might never hoist the Lombardi trophy again, he certainly deserves some sort of recognition for his insistent refusal to bend his knee to the powers that be.

